Western Cape High Court gets a ‘new tea room’ for victims

Cape Town - Acting Western Cape Judge President Patricia Goliath is set to introduce the first victim support room at the high court today. In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “Significantly more funding will be made available in this Budget for the police, the NPA and the Special Investigating Unit. Crimes against women and children remain a deeply disturbing feature of our national life.”

Now Goliath is answering the call with a newly refurbished victim support room. The Office of the Chief Justice said: “The victim support room will provide a safe space within the court system for victims of violent crimes. “Victims of crime who are required to testify in criminal matters will receive the necessary support and guidance relating to court processes.” The new victim support room will be in the Old Barrister tea room inside the Western Cape High Court.

Its features include more space, special care packages, essential basic items for all gender types of different ages, and items such as clothing and toiletries that will assist should any of the victims and/or witnesses require them. The space is available not only to victims and/or witnesses, but their support system as well. “This was not possible before, since the previous room was small and could not accommodate many people, often leaving a victim/ witness alone while waiting to testify. “It offers refreshments for victims and will cater to the needs of the victims/witnesses that might have special needs such as specific medication, disability and overall need for duty of care,” the Office of the Chief Justice said. “There is a bigger space for moms and toddlers with basic needs for nutrition.”

Following need for the service identified by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), former judge president John Hlophe, Director of Public Prosecutions Nicolette Bell and Department of Justice regional head Rodney Isaacs signed a memorandum to pledge their commitment to the plight of victims and witnesses. “The officials from NPA, Judiciary and Department of Justice took ownership of the initiative and collaborated to source and raise funds to bring the initiative to fruition,” they said. “There was a lot of compassion, commitment, drive, dedication and hard work from the officials of the different departments in making this room a safe and conducive space for witnesses and victims.”