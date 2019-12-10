Refugees occupying the Central Methodist Church and parts of Greenmarket Square have been given a temporary reprieve when the Western Cape High Court postponed the City’s application for an interdict until Friday. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Refugees occupying the Central Methodist Church and parts of Greenmarket Square have been given a temporary reprieve when the Western Cape High Court postponed the City’s application for an interdict until Friday. The group of refugees attending the case were cheered and applauded by other refugees as they returned from the high court, where their case was postponed to Friday and all the parties were urged to meet this morning. The City is seeking an interdict, accusing the refugees of flouting health and safety laws and affecting tourism and businesses by staying at the church and Greenmarket Square. With the interdict, the City expected to be allowed by the court to conduct arrests.

Dozens of refugees poured into the courtroom, which had to be changed for a bigger one to accommodate them.

The City, Home Affairs and the provincial police were represented by their lawyers, while Jean Pierre Balous represented the refugees.

The City’s lawyer claimed that the refugee group had attacked and intimidated people and visitors and broken city by-laws.