Western Cape High Court hears Valkenberg is still too full, convicted murderer awaits admission

Cape Town - The man convicted of killing a Pretoria woman living in Cape Town, appeared in the Western Cape High Court as his defence lawyer requested a postponement. Hotel manager, Sesi Sibanyoni was 31-years-old when she was killed in her Maitland flat in 2019.

Her ex-boyfriend, Abraham Mtsweni who was convicted of murder by Judge Babalwa Mantame last year has been in correctional custody since 2019 and has yet to be sentenced. The guilty verdict was based on the evidence put forward by the State accusing Mtsweni of strangling Sibanyoni to death after they had been in an argument. Mtsweni was arrested after he fled Cape Town, while on his way to Pretoria. Police found Sibanyoni’s keys to her flat in Mtsweni’s car.

The family has endured an agonising trial, travelling back and forth to Gauteng while court proceedings suffered numerous delays. Mtsweni’s lawyer, Teboho Sebogodi has insisted that his client be subjected to a thorough mental health assessment before sentencing proceedings begin. The minimum sentence for a conviction on murder is life imprisonment.