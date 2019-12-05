Figures released in the reserved judgment report for the Chief Justice showed that the Western Cape High Court has performed excellently under the leadership of Judge President John Hlophe.
According to the reserved judgment report ending September 30 this year, the Western Cape High Court came up tops, with no reserved judgments outstanding for more than six months and delivered two during term four.
Last year, nearly 31% of reserved judgments in the Western Cape were overdue. A total of 13 judgments were more than six months overdue, four of which were more than a year late.
In February this year, only 27 judgments were more than three months late.