Western Cape in for three days of cold weather, heavy rain and gale force winds
Cape Town - Residents in the Western Cape should prepare themselves as an incoming cold front is bringing heavy rain and strong winds expected to last until Thursday.
The SA Weather Service has advised the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre that an intense cold front with an associated cut off low is expected from June 9-11.
The cold front will result in strong to gale force coastal and interior winds, heavy rain, very cold conditions and rough seas:
- Gale force north-westerly winds (60 to 65km/h) are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Tuesday evening. Strong to gale force interior winds (55 to 75km/h) and gusting winds (65 to 85km/h) are expected over the Cape Metropole on Wednesday.
- Very rough seas are expected from Wednesday morning with wave heights becoming 4-5m, reaching 6-7m between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.
- Significant rainfall is expected across the metropole from Wednesday, and fairly cold temperatures.
"Residents are reminded to please ensure that they remove any potential blockages around their homes to limit the risk of localised flooding."
Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith added: "With the onset of winter and the predicted bad weather for this week, I call upon motorists to exercise extra caution on the roads. Our transport centre reports several collisions over the weekend, and at least three fatalities."
Any weather-related emergencies should be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
Cape Argus