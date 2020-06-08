Western Cape in for three days of cold weather, heavy rain and gale force winds

Cape Town - Residents in the Western Cape should prepare themselves as an incoming cold front is bringing heavy rain and strong winds expected to last until Thursday.

The SA Weather Service has advised the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre that an intense cold front with an associated cut off low is expected from June 9-11.

The cold front will result in strong to gale force coastal and interior winds, heavy rain, very cold conditions and rough seas:



Gale force north-westerly winds (60 to 65km/h) are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Tuesday evening. Strong to gale force interior winds (55 to 75km/h) and gusting winds (65 to 85km/h) are expected over the Cape Metropole on Wednesday.

Very rough seas are expected from Wednesday morning with wave heights becoming 4-5m, reaching 6-7m between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.

Significant rainfall is expected across the metropole from Wednesday, and fairly cold temperatures.

Charlotte Powell, Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson, said all City of Cape Town services and external agencies would be on standby to deal with the predicted adverse weather conditions.