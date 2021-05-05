Western Cape launches door-to-door vaccine registration campaign

Cape Town - The Western Cape Health Department recently visited a mall as part of it’s newly launched door-to-door campaign to register elderly community members on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo joined hands with community health-care workers as the province gears up for phase two of the vaccine rollout, assisting elderly residents to register for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Residents from a farming community in Durbanville also received support during the awareness drive.

Mbombo engaged elderly residents and has encouraged the public to register their loved ones for vaccination.

“I encourage all residents to register on the Electronic Vaccine Data System. If your loved one or someone you know needs support, please help them to register.

“You are also welcome to visit your nearest community health-care centre or engage your local community health-care worker to get information on vaccination.

“We thank all our healthcare workers who have undertaken the vaccination drive. We are not safe until we are all vaccinated,” Mbombo said.

More community drives are expected as health-care workers gear up to vaccinate elderly residents across the province.

The vaccination awareness drive was done in collaboration with community health-care workers from Elsies River-based NGO Tehillah Community Collaborative and Tygerberg Hospice.

The EVDS is available to all citizens aged 60 years and above to register for vaccination.

How to register for the coronavirus vaccine:

Make sure you have internet access. You will need a smartphone, a tablet or a computer. Connect to the internet and go to Follow the instructions and put in all the details the system asks for. When you are finished, the system will send an SMS to the phone number you provided. This means that the system has your details in a queue to be scheduled for your vaccine. You will then receive an SMS with a date and the place where you will be vaccinated. You will be sent to the vaccination centre that is closest to your home. Some of you may be directed to your place of work. If you have problems you may contact the Covid-19 Hotline at 0800 029 999. Citizens will be provided with a proof of vaccination card and receive a confirmation SMS on their phone.

Cape Argus