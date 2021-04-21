Western Cape legislature seeks clarity on sport and culture funding

Cape Town - The standing committee on cultural affairs and sport wants clarity from the provincial department on how R12.9 million, currently being distributed to various sport federations across the province, was determined.

Committee chairperson Reagen Allen said: “We welcome the R12.9 million currently being distributed to various sport federations across the province whilst the national department struggles to account for R300 million worth of funds meant for the industry role-players affected by lockdown.”

Allen said he was curious from an oversight and accountability perspective, about how the allocations were determined and the effect that this funding will have on the sector in the province and would be writing to MEC Anroux Marais for answers.

Last week, MEC Marais handed over four of six cheques that make up the approximately R12.9m in support of 145 affiliated sport federations across the province.

Yesterday, Marais handed over R2.8m at the Hornlee Civic Centre, Knysna, and today (Tuesday) she will be in Caledon parting with the last of the money when she hands over a ceremonial cheque of R1.1m to groups in the Overberg.

Meanwhile, Good MPL Brett Herron has said a written answer he received from Marais on the question of how many applications for funding from the arts and culture sector the department had received, approved or declined and the criteria used was “sloppy”.

In her answer Marais said: “The department received 975 applications from the arts and culture sector for social relief support, approved 599 applications and declined 376.

“Applicants were declined if they did not meet the criteria and if they had received funding from the relief fund administered by the national department. A significant percentage of applicants were declined for the latter.”

Herron said: “As is becoming a habit with the executive council, their answers are designed to withhold information. The answers from MEC Marais are sloppy.

“In the first place she doesn't explain the discrepancy between the number of artists funded as announced by the premier in his announcement back in February and the number her department has confirmed were assisted. Was the premier misleading the legislature?”

The premier had said that in support of the creative economy R4.7m in relief funding had been allocated to 753 successful arts, culture and heritage applicants.

