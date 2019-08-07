Premier Winde with mayor Antoinette Steyn and Municipal Manager David McThomas of Breede River Municipality. Picture: Western Cape Government/Supplied

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde’s provincial government on Tuesday redefined the concept of “speed dating”. Using the idea of an organised activity in which people seeking romantic relationships have a series of short conversations to determine whether there is any interest, cabinet members and heads of departments met with representatives of municipal governments from across the province to identify the key issues that those departments and those municipalities need to work on.

Winde said: “Today’s ‘speed dating’ event afforded me, and the provincial cabinet the opportunity to meet with the leadership of various municipalities, discuss their priorities, needs and concerns and to give me the opportunity to understand the programmes they have in place and the work that they are doing.”

The premier had announced during his weekly Facebook broadcast on Monday that the event would help government and municipalities determine “where there are blockages, things they want to take further, learnings that they’ve had in the last while”.

He said the event would ensure optimal co-ordination of service delivery.

“The conversations we had will form part of our planning as we head into our cabinet meeting (today) to discuss budget allocations for the term ahead,” said Winde.

Meanwhile, the premier will on Thursday morning take part in a race from Tableview to his office in the CBD, pitting his bicycle against someone riding on a MyCiTi bus and another person driving a car to the same destination.

“I have to be there by 8am because that is when I have my first meeting,” said the premier.

