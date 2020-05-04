Western Cape Liquor Authority has suspended 16 liquor licences amid lockdown

An additional 8 cases remain under investigation and 5 have been referred to SAPS.

The Community Safety Department said the investigations were on matters of non-compliance with the National Disaster Regulations whereby liquor traders sold alcohol during the lockdown period.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz reiterated his warning, and said any liquor vendor operating during the lockdown would be eligible for a fine and may lose their licence, subject to an investigation.

Fritz said as per section 71 (1) of the Western Cape Liquor Act, “the LLT may grant an interim order suspending a licence upon application by an inspector or a designated liquor officer if there is an imminent threat to the health, well-being or safety of the public”.

He said those whose licences had been suspended would have to appear before the LLT within 21 days after the lockdown period having expired to show cause of why the order should not be made final.

“Subsequently, section 20 hearings will be scheduled where the LLT can revoke the licence or impose a fine of up to R115 610 if the licensee has been found guilty of transgressing any legislation or regulations,” he said.

Fritz said he had requested that the the ProvJoints committee be included in every case were liquor was sold or an arrest was made to better track the original point of sale. He welcomed the resolution taken by ProvJoints on March 25 that no alcohol would be returned to any outlet after paying admission of guilt fines.

This, while the police were already making breakthroughs regarding the selling of liquor and the contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said that at a weekend vehicle checkpoint, a man, 41, was arrested when 12 boxes of wine were discovered in the boot of his vehicle. Traut said officers approached the suspect in NY111 in Gugulethu, next to a braai stand, and conducted an inspection.

“The suspect was detained for contravening the Disaster Management Act and will face his charge in Athlone Magistrate's Court today,” he said.

In another incident, he said Kraaifontein officers arrested a woman, 46, for possession of presumed stolen property, dealing in liquor and drugs, and contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

“The suspect was arrested after an intelligence-driven operation led members to Buiten Crescent, Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, where more than 1300 bottles of liquor were confiscated worth about R200 000. Tik and over R40 000 in cash were also seized.”

In an unrelated incident, Traut said officers arrested a man, 35, for selling cigarettes in Kraaifontein. More than 2000 packets of cigarettes and almost R2000 were confiscated. He said both suspects were due in court today.

Fritz said anyone wanting to lodge a complaint or report a contravention of the regulations should contact the WCLA on 0212049805.

“The WCLA’s contract centre has continued to operate remotely during the lockdown and has processed approximately 269 enquiries and/or complaints,” he said.

[email protected]