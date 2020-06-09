Western Cape looking for healthcare staff to bolster fight against Covid-19

Cape Town - The Western Cape Health Department is looking for healthcare professionals to take up temporary employment to assist during the coronavirus pandemic. The professionals will be required to deliver essential healthcare services in the public sector, where there is a shortfall of workers. Short-term sessional contracts will be made available to medical doctors who can assist with clinical service delivery across various facilities in the province and professional nurses (general and specialist), enrolled nurses and nurses assistants are being sought. Unemployed nurses or graduate bursary holders are also encouraged to apply. Successful candidates will be stationed at field hospitals like CTICC and Brackengate or any Department of Health facility in the province for at least three to six months.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said President Cyril Ramaphosa assured the province that funds would not be an obstacle and money had been made available to fund the recruitment drive.

Mbombo said the current intermediate care facilities would require more than 1000 staff members.

“CTICC 2 will require 836 staff members.

“The additional critical care capacity will require 188 staff members and the additional acute care capacity will require 498 staff members.”

Mbombo said the rate of Covid-19 infections among healthcare staff was increasing across health facilities and with an expected 20% absenteeism rate at any given time, an additional 3929 staff members were required. “We are able to supply 1477 staff members from existing sources. We will require the additional staff members from external sources.”

Premier Alan Winde has said: “I encourage all of those who are interested in these temporary paid posts to apply and help us to save lives.

“Not everyone will be deployed to the front line.

“Depending on your age and risk profile, you may be deployed to low-risk areas, to call centres or to support with telephonic consultations.”

For more information, email [email protected]

