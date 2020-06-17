Western Cape MEC begins handout of 11 000 Covid-19 safety kits for businesses

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier visited Calypso Square in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday and handed out the first of the 11 000 Covid-19 Business Safety Kits. The safety kits will be distributed to businesses across the Western Cape to support them to implement the necessary health measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace. Maynier said that the Covid-19 Business Safety Kit has been designed to enable Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) and informal traders to operate their business safely and responsibly. Each kit contains: Two bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitiser

Ten re-usable cloth face masks

Information posters on preparing and staying safe before work, how to be safe at work and while taking breaks, and what to do when returning home from work

Leaflets for customers on shopping safely

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier visited Calypso Square in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday and handed out the first of the 11 000 Covid-19 Business Safety Kits. Picture: Supplied

The MEC said that these safety kits will primarily be distributed to SMMEs and informal traders in hotspot areas across the province, and will supplement the SMME Covid-19 Toolkits already being distributed by the City of Cape Town.

"For us to ensure that businesses remain open and more people get back to work, it is important that everyone adhere to the critical safety measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace. The launch of the Covid-19 Business Safety Kits is one more way that we are working hard to support businesses, to save jobs and save the economy in the Western Cape during the Covid-19 crisis," Maynier said.

"We have a number of valuable resources for employers and employees to reduce the risk of Covid-19 in the workplace, which can be found on the Western Cape government’s website."

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier visited Calypso Square in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday and handed out the first of the 11 000 Covid-19 Business Safety Kits. Picture: Supplied