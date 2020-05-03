Western Cape MEC unveils Covid-19 response plan for Witzenberg region

Cape Town - Western Cape MEC of Agriculture Dr Ivan Meyer has met with key stakeholders in Witzenberg to present the cabinet approved Western Cape Government Integrated Covid-19 Response Plan for the Witzenberg region.

The plan is in response to the rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the Witzenberg region and follows consultation with various Provincial Departments, the Mayors and Deputy Mayors of Witzenberg and Cape Winelands District Municipalities, Agri Western Cape, the Witzenberg Business Initiative and relevant law enforcement agencies.

The Witzenberg municipality has 125 cases of Covid-19 as of Saturday evening.

“The Integrated Covid-19 Response Plan responds to the current health, law enforcement and workplace challenges in the Witzenberg area and requires all of us to work towards curbing the further spread of the Covid-19 virus in the Witzenberg region. The Witzenberg Municipality will proceed to sanitise public spaces and the Western Cape Government Motor Transport Service will begin sanitising taxis and taxi ranks in the Witzenberg area,” Meyer said.

He said law enforcement initiatives will be intensified to ensure more stringent controls at roadblocks entering and exiting the Witzenberg municipal area.