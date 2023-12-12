Western Cape municipalities came first at the Blue and Green Drop Certifications awards

Cape Town - Western Cape municipalities came on top at the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) Blue and Green Drop Certifications awards as they displayed excellence and flair in the fields of drinking water quality and water resource management. The awards were part of the release of the incentive-based regulatory reports held at the Emperor’s Palace in Ekurhuleni on December 5.

Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, DWS Western Cape Provincial Head, hosted municipalities that performed very well in the province at an event in Cape Town yesterday, where she handed out certificates and awards. She revealed that Overstrand received the highest number of systems that achieved blue drop status, namely: Baardskeerdersbos Supply System (99.7%); Buffeljags Bay Supply System (98.2%); Buffelsrivier Supply System (99.99%); Greater Gansbaai Supply System (99.99%); Greater Hermanus Supply System (99.99%); Kleinmond Supply System (99.99%); Pearly Beach Supply System (99.99%); and Stanford Supply System (99.99%). TThe municipality was also the best performing Western Cape Water Service Authorities (WSA) in the country, with an overall Blue Drop score of 99.99%, taking 1st and 2nd positions in the Best Performing System, Best Provincial Risk Managers category, and also being the winners of the Best National Risk Managers category.