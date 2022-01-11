Western Cape nears five million Covid-19 vaccinations administered
Share this article:
Cape Town - The Western Cape Health Department is well on its way to reaching the 5 million mark for vaccine administration.
Around 4.976 million vaccines have been administered with almost 3 million people fully vaccinated.
Depending on continued vaccine uptake the department anticipates reaching the 5 million mark this week, provincial Health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said.
The province reported 28 761 active cases, 628 169 confirmed cases with 578 473 recoveries made as at 1pm yesterday.
Van der Heever said the province was starting to see a decline in new cases.
In a statement released yesterday, the department said although it had passed the peak of the fourth wave, caution should be observed as an average of 2 200 daily new cases were still being reported.
“Based on the modelling prediction, we need to reach 600 new cases per day based on the 7-day-moving average for the province to have exited the fourth wave,” read the statement.
The department continued to encourage members of the public to vaccinate, wear a mask, avoid crowds, ventilate, and if showing symptoms, assume that they may have Covid-19.
“If you are sick, stay at home. Stay separate from others in your home. If you can’t, wear a mask and open doors and windows to ensure plenty of fresh air. Go to hospital immediately if you develop difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure that won’t go away, confusion, can’t wake up completely.”
National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said Gauteng was leading with the total number of people vaccinated. The Western Cape was the second highest contributor of eligible residents vaccinated.
Kwazulu-Natal and North West have the second most number of people being vaccinated daily after Gauteng.