Western Cape nears five million Covid-19 vaccinations administered

Cape Town - The Western Cape Health Department is well on its way to reaching the 5 million mark for vaccine administration. Around 4.976 million vaccines have been administered with almost 3 million people fully vaccinated.

Depending on continued vaccine uptake the department anticipates reaching the 5 million mark this week, provincial Health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said. The province reported 28 761 active cases, 628 169 confirmed cases with 578 473 recoveries made as at 1pm yesterday. Van der Heever said the province was starting to see a decline in new cases.

In a statement released yesterday, the department said although it had passed the peak of the fourth wave, caution should be observed as an average of 2 200 daily new cases were still being reported. “Based on the modelling prediction, we need to reach 600 new cases per day based on the 7-day-moving average for the province to have exited the fourth wave,” read the statement. The department continued to encourage members of the public to vaccinate, wear a mask, avoid crowds, ventilate, and if showing symptoms, assume that they may have Covid-19.