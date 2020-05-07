Western Cape now has 76 Covid-19 deaths and 4049 infections

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded four more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number in the province to 76. As of 1pm on May 7, the province said it had recorded 4049 Covid-19 infections, 1333 recoveries and that there were 2 640 active cases (those who were currently infected). The province has also conducted 50 288 tests as of Thursday and has 150 patients in hospital, with 61 in high care or ICU. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, as the virus continues to spread in the province. The premier said he has received many questions from the public and the media as to why the Western Cape had more deaths than other provinces, and he addressed this by saying:

"Most of the people who have passed away due to Covid-19 had serious comorbidities. This includes diabetes, hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease," he said.

The coronavirus can cause severe pneumonia, among other ailments, which can become fatal, especially in older persons and these people with underlying health conditions.

"It is therefore entirely possible for a death to occur in a health system, and for the cause of the death to only be noted as one of these underlying health conditions. To confirm it is Covid-19 related, you would have to have tested the patient for Covid-19."

Premier Winde that they have also started recording promising findings on the use of proning (positioning the patient on their stomach) and high-flow oxygen in treating patients who are seriously ill, as opposed to the use of ventilators.

"Some interesting findings in this regard are also starting to be recorded abroad, suggesting it may be a more effective way to treat those patients who are seriously ill. We will continue to monitor this as it will inform our strategy as the number of confirmed cases in the Western Cape increases in the weeks ahead," he said.