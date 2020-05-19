Western Cape now has over 10 000 Covid-19 cases, 183 deaths and 4 363 recoveries

Cape Town - The Western Cape province has recorded 18 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 183. As of 1pm on Tuesday, May 19, the province has 6 195 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 10 558 confirmed cases and 4 363 recoveries. There are 440 people in hospital, of which 128 are in ICU or high care, Premier Alan Winde said. The province has also conducted 96 991 tests so far. Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

Picture: Western Cape Government

The premier said that he had provided a detailed update on the provincial government’s preparations for the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the scientific reason for the lockdown, and which has been made clear by experts, was to buy time to prepare for the peak that would inevitably come.

"The virus cannot be stopped and will continue to spread throughout the country. We have been working around the clock to make sure that we are prepared and that every resident that requires healthcare gets it when they need it."

He said the province had committed R725m towards Covid-19 related expenditure and the province had established a dedicated Coronavirus Provincial Hotline for residents to call.

Winde said to date, it had received 28 500 calls since the March 16, at an average of 500 calls per day.

The premier also said the converting the Cape Town ICC into a temporary hospital facility that will provide 850 additional beds at the peak of the pandemic.

"In total, this facility will include 4 wards - a mixed staffing model of temporary appointments, temporary re-deployment of staff, agency staff (medical -, infectious disease, emergency and internal medicine specialists and volunteers will be applied at the facility)," he said.

The Western Cape Government would open additional temporary hospitals along the R300 in the Metro, in Khayelitsha and in the Cape Winelands that collectively provide an additional 616 beds.

"We have increased the number of tests from 7 975 on 1 April to 94 275 on 18 May. This is an increase of 1182%. This represents a testing ratio of 1347.27 per 100 000, the highest in the country.

"Using our targeted hotspot approach, we have screened 473 348 people, and referred 12 095 people for testing.

"We launched an online screening tool which has assisted in screening 62 200 people," he said.

Winde said they had order R350m worth of PPE to ensure that healthcare workers were protected. He said they aimed to procure R550m during the course of the pandemic.

"In the public sector we have provided 86 129 flu vaccinations thus far – 65 670 vaccinations to vulnerable groups of people and 20 459 vaccinations to healthcare workers.

"Since the pandemic, we have de-escalated non-essential operations at our healthcare facilities in the Western Cape, which has freed up existing ward capacity in these hospitals (Central and Regional – in relation to the 2 162 general beds and 150 ICU beds) to care for Covid-19.

"We have 432 ventilators and have ordered an additional 100 ventilators to be used at the peak and use our current piped medical gas for high-flow oxygen treatment. We have 19 Quarantine and Isolation facilities available offering 2365 beds. We are activating an additional 9 facilities which will realise an additional 2292 beds," he said.

Winde also said they had launched the Red Dot Transport Service, a service with 100 minibus taxis that would transport healthcare workers home when their shift ends at 7pm as public transport was scarce after 7pm.

"The Red Dot Transport Service will also safely transport those who test positive for Covid-19 to facilities if they cannot isolate safely at home and others to quarantine facilities should they need it," said Winde.

Cape Argus

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

