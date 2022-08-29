Western Cape NPA advocates strongly for accountability, spells out key priorities

Cape Town - Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head advocate Nicolette Bell has identified murder, corruption, gender-based violence, organised crime and asset forfeiture as priority initiatives for her division. Bell officially introduced herself as the director for public prosecutions (DPP) for the Western Cape at a media briefing on Friday.

“I feel very strongly that we should be deepening our accountability to our communities. “It is my vision that the division should have an accountability framework that permeates from my office to the court centre level, since we are ultimately accountable to the people.” Her division was engaging with the judiciary to create additional courts in Bellville and George to deal with complex commercial cases and corruption.

As part of their “Section 18 initiative”, Bell said that since 2011, prosecutors had moved 1 326 asset forfeiture applications to confiscate proceeds of crime, to the value of more than R116 million. The proceeds were either paid to the victims of crime or into the Criminal Assets Recovery Fund. “Utilising the provisions of section 18 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, prosecutors seek to deprive accused persons of any benefit derived from crime by obtaining a confiscation order following conviction.”

Bell identified murder cases as a “key priority”, with 44 of 397 cases being listed as potential high court matters. She also noted that femicide was particularly important with a system in place “whereby prosecutors engage the family shortly after the matter is enrolled” to explain the criminal trial process. Bell said that a murder bilateral project with the SAPS has been designed to investigate matters where no arrests have been made, the matter was struck from the court roll and where witnesses have gone missing or are reluctant to testify. The initiative, endorsed by the SAPS, is aimed at expediting murder matters.

“We want to avoid dockets taking years before they receive the attention of the prosecutor, ” Bell said. Several pending matters listed during her address were identified as receiving particular attention due to the nature of the crimes. These include multiple murder cases currently being heard at the Khayelitsha and Athlone magistrate’s courts, with several accused appearing for different incidents.

