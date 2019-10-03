Paul Rockman, provincial director of the Public Service, and Leonardo Goosen, commissioner of the PSC said gross negligence (defined as any act or omission without considering the consequences thereof) was the type of financial misconduct with the highest number of cases (27.5% of cases).
This was followed by theft (23.5%) and “misappropriation and abuse” (21.6%). Misappropriation and abuse related mainly to the wrongful use of Government Garage vehicles.
According to the report, of the 51 cases reported, employees were found guilty of financial misconduct in 47 (92.2%) of the cases. Employees found guilty of financial misconduct were dismissed in 28.9% of the 51 cases.
Goosen said:”It is encouraging to note that financial misconduct has serious consequences as evidenced by the high level of adverse findings against implicated employees.