Western Cape officials often caught with hands in cookie jar









The Public Service Commission has flagged a litany of theft and financial misconduct by public officials in government departments in Western Cape. File picture. Cape Town - The Public Service Commission (PSC) has flagged a litany of incidents of theft, gross negligence and financial mismanagement by public officials in government departments in the Western Cape. Paul Rockman, provincial director of the Public Service, and Leonardo Goosen, commissioner of the PSC said gross negligence (defined as any act or omission without considering the consequences thereof) was the type of financial misconduct with the highest number of cases (27.5% of cases). This was followed by theft (23.5%) and “misappropriation and abuse” (21.6%). Misappropriation and abuse related mainly to the wrongful use of Government Garage vehicles. According to the report, of the 51 cases reported, employees were found guilty of financial misconduct in 47 (92.2%) of the cases. Employees found guilty of financial misconduct were dismissed in 28.9% of the 51 cases. Goosen said:”It is encouraging to note that financial misconduct has serious consequences as evidenced by the high level of adverse findings against implicated employees.

"The provincial government is, however, urged to explore ways of recovering money intended for delivery of services through collaboration with other agencies such as the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

Reacting to the report, Bianca Capazorio on behalf of the Department of the Premier said:

“As a general rule, the accounting officer of each department will determine whether to bring disciplinary charges against an employee and on a guilty finding make a determination whether there was financial value or loss incurred that needs to be recovered in line with the Public Finance Management Act and financial management policy of that department.”

Cameron Dugmore ANC, leader in the legislature and member of the standing committee on premier and constitutional matters, said:“Our key concern is the failure in many instances to recover money stolen from the provincial government. It is one thing to find officials guilty of financial misconduct, and we welcome this, but there needs to be the political will to recover such funds.

“We will be asking the Department of the Premier to outline steps taken to recover funds from officials found guilty,” he said.

Dugmore added that in the past there were concerns “at the inability of the provincial government to recover funds lost through negligence of service providers”.

In response Capazorio said: “The Western Cape government remains committed to ensuring clean governance and to ensure that public funds lost due to financial misconduct are recovered in terms of the law, and where required, will work with appropriate state agencies.

“These processes are often complex and time consuming, and we continue to pursue them in the interest of ensuring effective delivery,” she said.

Capazorio said the province was proud of the fact that over 90% of people involved in financial misconduct were found guilty.

