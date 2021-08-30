Western Cape on track to reach 2 million Covid-19 vaccine jabs this week

Cape Town - The Western Cape Provincial Health Department is well on its way to administering two million vaccinations by early this week, while Covid-19-related deaths have surpassed 18 000. From August 23 to 27, the department administered 248 334 Covid-19 vaccines.

Provincial health department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said the province could potentially reach the milestone today. As at 1pm yesterday, 1 893 394 vaccinations had been administered. As at August 27, 782 605 vaccinations had been administered to those over the age of 60, of which 359 424 people have been fully vaccinated.

In the 50-to-59 age cohort, 305 431 vaccinations had been administered, of which 139 080 people have been fully vaccinated. In the 35-to-49 age cohort, 414 394 vaccinations had been administered, of which 155 032 people have been fully vaccinated. In the 18 years and older age cohort, 113 394 people had been vaccinated, of which 71 018 were fully vaccinated.

According to the Western Cape government’s Covid-19 Dashboard, the province reported 37 689 active infections, 491 032 confirmed cases, and 435 156 recoveries as at 1pm yesterday. To date, about 18 187 people have succumbed to the virus. Tygerberg Hospital infectious diseases physician Dr Jantjie Taljaard said the vaccines were efficacious and urged eligible people to get vaccinated.