Western Cape paramedics attacked in hoax call

Cape Town - Western Cape Health has condemned the attack on two paramedics who were responding to a call in Gugulethu this past weekend.

The two are both severely traumatised and have been booked off due to acute stress.

According to the department, a hoax call came through to the EMS communication centre on Saturday for emergency assistance as there was reportedly a pedestrian who had been knocked down and was lying in the road.

As the paramedics approached the scene, two men flagged them down as an indication of where the incident was. As one paramedic exited the ambulance to assist, a gun was pointed at her chest. The suspects then stole her cellphone.

Lentegeur district manager Shakira Hartley said: “Witnessing how traumatised the officials are after an attack has been tough. There are officials who have been away from work for years due to an attack, and are then attacked again upon return. Dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and gearing up for some tough days is challenging on its own. We now have to contend with the increase of attacks that is demanding and equally exhausting.”