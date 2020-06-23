Western Cape parents urged to decide on placement offers for 2021 school year

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has urged parents to decide on placement offers for the 2021 school year.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said they were in the first phase of placement offers, and parents could have expected to hear the outcome of their applications up to on Monday.

It was crucial that parents accepted placement offers by Friday next week at the latest, “and the sooner they do so, the sooner schools can determine how many spaces they have left”.

Schäfer said parents could accept placement officers on the online system under Track applications, or they could hand in a confirmation letter/reply slip to the school where their application was successful.

“If a child has been accepted at more than one school, the parent must confirm acceptance at one of the schools on the list where the application was successful,” she said.