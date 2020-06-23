Western Cape parents urged to decide on placement offers for 2021 school year
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said they were in the first phase of placement offers, and parents could have expected to hear the outcome of their applications up to on Monday.
It was crucial that parents accepted placement offers by Friday next week at the latest, “and the sooner they do so, the sooner schools can determine how many spaces they have left”.
Schäfer said parents could accept placement officers on the online system under Track applications, or they could hand in a confirmation letter/reply slip to the school where their application was successful.
“If a child has been accepted at more than one school, the parent must confirm acceptance at one of the schools on the list where the application was successful,” she said.
Schäfer said it was important for parents to note that if multiple places were being held for a pupil, it would make it harder for other pupils to find places. “If parents do not make their choice by July 3, the WCED will start allocating pupils to their highest choice, and will remove them from the lists of other schools they applied to,” she said.
“Unfortunately, the reality is that we don’t have enough space for all the learners that apply. At least 382169 individual applications to schools were completed and submitted by parents during the month-long window for applications this year, an increase on last year’s figures.”
Cape Argus