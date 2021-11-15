Western Cape parties looking for innovative ways to encourage over 50s to get vaccinated

Cape Town - In a bid to reignite the campaign to get people aged 50 and over vaccinated before the onset of the fourth wave, members of the provincial legislature are looking at innovative ways to tackle Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy. The ANC is appealing to community-minded individuals to lead the way in encouraging those who have not been vaccinated to get the jab so that they can protect those around them.

Provincial ANC health spokesperson, Rachel Windvogel said: “Until such time that we have reached the country's targets for population immunity, the country remains at great risk for successive and more dangerous Covid-19 waves. “By now we know that each surge comes with a more dangerous variant. The people must know that it's no longer about themselves, they must be patriotic and do this for the nation,” said Windvogel. While the ANC are hoping to appeal to a sense of patriotism, the DA want MPLs to do a series of outreach campaigns with their constituents.

DA Western Cape health spokesperson Wendy Philander said with approximately 58% of this population group fully vaccinated and 6% partially vaccinated, there remains concern about the slow uptake of vaccines amongst those who are proven to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus. "I will be writing to the chairperson of the provincial legislature’s Covid-19 Ad-Hoc Committee to invite the provincial department of health and leading medical research organisations, along with advocacy groups, to discuss concerns pertaining to vaccine hesitancy. Meanwhile the EFF wants greater variety in vaccines on offer to give people a wider choice in the hope that this may appeal to those who are still hesitant.