Western Cape police are on a recruitment drive









The Western Cape police are on a recruitment drive in an effort to bolster crime-fighting efforts in the province. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus Cape Town - The Western Cape police are on a recruitment drive in an effort to bolster crime fighting efforts in the province. The police management said it was seeking to attract young people between the ages of 18 and 30 for the basic police learning development programme. Prospective applicants need to be in possession of a Senior Certificate/National Senior Certificate or National Certificate (Vocational). Those in possession of post-matric qualifications and have no criminal records or pending criminal cases are encouraged to apply. Deputy provincial commissioner Mzwandile Mzamane said they were keen to increase their numbers with “fine young men and women who are willing to serve the communities with loyalty and dedication”.

Mzamane said those who had served in a government department and were subsequently dismissed due to misconduct were discouraged from applying. He said this was to ensure that SAPS enlists disciplined, upright and passionate candidates.

All applicants will be subjected to fitness, psychometric and integrity testing as well as medical evaluations during the recruitment, selection and enlistment processes, Mzamane said.

Vetting and fingerprint verifications will also be conducted.

“Successful police trainees will be subjected to continuous security and fitness screening, which include continuous verification of criminal profile as well as medical and physical fitness (inclusive of drug/substance abuse testing),” Mzamane said. Trainees will receive a R4500 stipend per month.

“We are therefore encouraging youths from all walks of life to join the service and contribute to a safe and secure South Africa.

“Successful applicants will add to the existing workforce capacity at stations to ensure that the people of South Africa are and feel safe.

“We wish the applicants all the best in their endeavours to join the service.

“We are looking forward to welcoming individuals who are ready to serve the nation,” Mzamane said.

One of the applicants, Nondumiso Madikane 28, from Delft, said her interest in the police service came after her home was broken into, a few years back.

She said she wants to change her community, especially now that Delft is one of the places with the highest murder rates in the country.

Application forms are available at all local police stations and the provincial recruitment centre.