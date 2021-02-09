Western Cape police make several arrests over the weekend

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Police in the Western Cape are feeling more confident in their operations to rid the province’s streets of criminals and illegal weapons and substances. This comes after a recent crime prevention operation before the weekend saw 13 suspects arrested for various crimes. Police spokesperson André Traut said that police crime prevention operations had started on a high note before the weekend, with various operational units delivering on the mission to root out crime. In the RR informal settlement in Khayelitsha, police arrested a male suspect who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm. The arrest came after he was cornered by neighbourhood watch members. Meanwhile, in Milnerton on Sunday morning, police arrested four suspects for the possession of stolen firearms and ammunition.

Traut said: “The vigilance of members attached to the Milnerton police station paid off when four suspects were arrested in possession of a stolen firearm and an imitation firearm during the morning.

“The members were patrolling their precinct when a vehicle driving without lights caught their attention at Lagoon Beach. The vehicle was stopped and searched, resulting in the arrest of three males aged between 30 and 36, and a 27-year-old female. It was discovered that the revolver was stolen in Paarl in 2008. The suspects are also facing an offence in terms of the Disaster Management Act for breaking the curfew regulations.”

In a separate incident in Mbekweni members of Public Order Policing, acting on a tip-off, raided an address identified as a drug house. The raid led to the discovery of mandrax tablets valued at R27 500.

“Our detectives are in the process of investigating the circumstances surrounding these cases so that the suspects can be prepared for their imminent court cases. We will ensure that criminals get their day in court.

Kraaifontein drug dealer due in court today #DrugsOffTheStreets WESTERN CAPE - With drug related crime categorised as a... Posted by South African Police Service on Monday, February 8, 2021

Cape Argus