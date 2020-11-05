Western Cape Police Ombudsman Johan Brand resigns

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Western Cape Police Ombudsman (WCPO) Johan Brand has officially resigned from his post. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, made the announcement on Thursday, where he noted Brand’s resignation and commended him on his years in service. Fritz said: “I would like to thank him for his hard work and dedication. Many who have worked with him will know that he is diligent and thorough in all aspects of his work.” Fritz thanked Brand for his work “which has impacted positively on the lives of many”. The office of the WCPO is designated to investigate complaints of police inefficiency or a breakdown of relations between the police and any community.

During the 2019/20 financial year, the office of the WCPO had a 781.928% increase in requests for investigations since its inception in 2014/15.

This is an increase from 83 complaints in its first year of operation to 732 in 2019/20.

Fritz added: “I welcome this increase in complaints as it demonstrates both active citizenry and the growing confidence that the public have in the work of the WCPO, thanks to the tireless efforts of Mr Brand.”

Brand said: “I know that our office has made, and will continue to make, a difference in people’s lives in terms of addressing the SAPS inefficiencies and while not everyone is always happy with the outcomes or the findings of our investigations, I am confident that our office has conducted fair, unbiased and thorough investigations.

“I wish to thank all the WCPO’s staff and stakeholders for their commitment and support during my tenure as the WCPO.”

Cape Argus