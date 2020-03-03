Western Cape ports to be monitored for coronavirus exposure

Cape Town - The Western Cape Health Department said all ports would be monitored closely for anyone suspected to have been in contact with carriers of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

This as the province announced plans on Monday to stem the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 3000 people around the world and infected more than 9000 since it was detected for the first time in Wuhan, China, last year. Last week Cyril Ramaphosa said that over 100 South Africans living in the epicentre of the outbreak would be repatriated.

The provincial health department’s spokesperson, Marika Champion, said the World Health Organisation had aptly named the outbreak an “infodemic” due to widespread misinformation and stigma related to the virus.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “It’s understandable that most people are anxious. It’s a normal response. For us as a government we do have an obligation related to the right to health in terms of sharing information, especially factual information.” Outgoing provincial head of Health Beth Engelbrecht confirmed that to date, there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa.

Engelbrecht said dummy runs were made to establish the readiness of all parties involved in handling such cases. A provincial operation centre had also been established.