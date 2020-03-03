Western Cape ports to be monitored for coronavirus exposure
This as the province announced plans on Monday to stem the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 3000 people around the world and infected more than 9000 since it was detected for the first time in Wuhan, China, last year. Last week Cyril Ramaphosa said that over 100 South Africans living in the epicentre of the outbreak would be repatriated.
The provincial health department’s spokesperson, Marika Champion, said the World Health Organisation had aptly named the outbreak an “infodemic” due to widespread misinformation and stigma related to the virus.
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “It’s understandable that most people are anxious. It’s a normal response. For us as a government we do have an obligation related to the right to health in terms of sharing information, especially factual information.” Outgoing provincial head of Health Beth Engelbrecht confirmed that to date, there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa.
Engelbrecht said dummy runs were made to establish the readiness of all parties involved in handling such cases. A provincial operation centre had also been established.
The central laboratory for the country is the National Institute for Communicable Diseases where all samples to be tested are sent. Engelbrecht’s successor, Dr Keith Cloete said: “We’ve sent quite a few samples and all the results have been negative.”
The Western Cape’s head of Disaster Medicine, Dr Wayne Smith, said: “We are working hard at having a patient-centric approach, which means communicating with our patients, because when we arrive at the airport, even the pilot is petrified.”@TheCapeArgus
