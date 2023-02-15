Western Cape Provincial Parliament lights up legislature building in Pride rainbow colours

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government (WCG) is continuing to maintain its stance on supporting the LGBTQIA+ community by lighting up one of its most prized buildings in bright Pride-inspired rainbow colours. On Tuesday evening, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, accompanied by some members of his cabinet, including the Provincial Speaker Daylin Mitchell, observed the significant ‘dressing-up’ of the Provincial Parliament building in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

From tonight, Wednesday, February 15, the general public and motorists who drive by the buildings at night will now see an array of the bright Pride rainbow awash over the top front of the Parliament building on Wale street. Speaking on the local government’s unwavering support for the LGBTQIA+ community, Premier Winde said the gesture was but one of many by the WCG to show solidarity with LGBTQIA+ residents and also worked to emphasise that the wellbeing of the LGBTQIA+ community, like many other communities in the province, was among the government’s core values. According to the WCG, in the work it does for its residents, including LGBTQIA+ residents, some of who are subjected to terror, discrimination and violence, it was critical that it publicly demonstrates its solidarity with the community.

Winde said: “We are a government and province of tolerance and acceptance. We welcome and celebrate diversity here. While our LGBTQIA+ community still faces challenges, by lighting up the Provincial Parliament, we are visibly showing our support and our willingness to confront unacceptable and archaic prejudices and discrimination.” This government will always support and fight for equality for all our residents, Winde said. Newly sworn-in Western Cape Provincial Parliament Speaker Daylin Mitchell said that supporting the LGBTQIA+ community was in line with the vision of the Provincial Parliament in promoting tolerance, equity, diversity, integrity, dignity, equality, and justice.

He said: “The annual lighting up of the legislature building reflects our ongoing support for the LGBTQIA+ community as we celebrate Cape Town Pride." Also present at the annual lighting up of the legislature building was City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for the Urban Mobility Directorate, Roberto Quintas, who said that it was encouraging that in the Western Cape and Mother City, the local governments took inclusion, equality, and awareness seriously. Quintas said: “We celebrate our LGBTQIA+ communities, whether they are residents or visitors, and we are thrilled to be able to support Cape Town Pride and to use the seat of our Provincial Government to showcase the event and what it means to those in our Queer community.”

Cape Town Pride 2023 Festival Director Wentzel April also commented on the gesture, saying that in light of the many atrocities within the LGBTQIA+ community, locally and internationally, the lighting of the legislature building in the Rainbow colours for Pride month symbolised support and recognition and the respect the community needed from the Western Cape Government. “It also serves as a reminder of those who have passed as a result of violence and hate crimes. May their light continue to shine in our hearts and memories,” Wentzel said. While the LGBTQIA+ community officially began commemorating Pride month on February 9 with an array of colourful activities, hundreds of queer people are gearing up to participate in the annual Pride Parade on March 4, 2023, which will also mark the end of Pride month for 2023.