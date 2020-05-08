Western Cape records 11 Covid-19 deaths and over 500 new cases in a single day

"We are also deeply saddened to announce the death of a Tygerberg Hospital nurse, Ntombizakithi Ngidi. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and her colleagues at this time and we honour her service to the people of this province," Winde said.





"This is the second nurse we have lost to Covid-19 in the province- following the death last week of Petronella Benjamin, who was one day away from her retirement. We ask every person in our country to keep them in our thoughts during this most difficult time."





He added that seeing as next week is International Nurses Day, the province will honour these two women for their commitment and their care.





"All of our healthcare workers are heroes on the frontlines, and we thank them for their selflessness and their commitment during this pandemic.





"Each and every death should be a stark reminder of the role we all have to play in flattening this curve so that we can protect our healthcare workers, and all of our vulnerable, elderly or sick residents," he said.





Every person has a role to play:





"As both President Ramaphosa and Professor Salim Abdool Karim have made clear, Covid-19 will continue to spread across South Africa and cannot be stopped. The lockdown and subsequent restrictions have allowed us time to prepare, and to flatten the curve, but many people in South Africa will be infected," he said.





"We are working around the clock to make sure that we are prepared for the peak that will still come. But we cannot do it alone. We need the help of every single person in the Western Cape.



