Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, now has 7 220 cases

Earlier on Thursday, Winde called for entire province to move to level 3 of the lockdown, in conjunction with its targeted hot-spot plan, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night.





Winde said the Western Cape government will use the process of consultation announced by the president to make clear its position that the entire province must move down to level 3 as soon as possible, preferably before the end of May 2020.





" The demand for food and relief reflects the massive need that exists for assistance as a result of the economic pressures residents of the Western Cape and South Africa have been under since the lockdown was first put into place.





"As President Ramaphosa indicated last night, the lockdown has had an impact on slowing the spread of the virus, allowing us time to prepare our healthcare systems.





"The Western Cape Government has developed a detailed, data-driven hotspot plan which includes the efforts and expertise of all of our government departments, in conjunction with local governments, businesses and individuals.





"This plan is already showing results in Witzenberg where it was first introduced, and we are working closely with the City of Cape Town to place a similar, focused approach on the geographical hot spots in the metro," Winde said.