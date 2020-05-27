Western Cape records 30 more deaths as Covid-19 cases increase to 16 551

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded 30 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 387. As of 1pm on Wednesday, May 27, the Western Cape 7 660 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 16 551 confirmed cases and 8 504 recoveries with 660 people in hospital of which 182 are in ICU or high care. Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced. Quarantine and isolation facilities: Earlier on Wednesday, Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and the premier had the opportunity to visit a 300 bed quarantine and isolation facility which has been furnished and donated by Old Mutual. The premier said that these facilities are important in the response to Covid-19 as they allow for people who don’t need medical treatment, but do not have the space or the means to self-isolate and quarantine at home.

"To date, 1337 people have been admitted to isolation and quarantine sites across the province. As at 25 May, there were 325 people in designated isolation facilities (282 in the Cape Metro and 43 in Rural) and 137 in quarantine facilities (34 persons in Cape Metro and 103 persons in Rural Districts).

"As we move closer towards the peak in the province, the need for quarantine and isolation space will escalate drastically. The Western Cape Government has activated or is in the process of activating over 3500 quarantine and isolation beds with several thousand more in the pipeline.

Winde thanked Old Mutual for their donation in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Isolation and quarantine facilities are just one aspect of our health systems preparedness as the province has also started work on temporary hospital facilities such as the CTICC and built 19 testing and triage centres at hospital across the province. We have put out a call for volunteers with medical experience and have placed orders for necessary medical equipment including PPE and ventilators," he said.

