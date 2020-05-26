Western Cape records 39 more Covid-19 deaths, as confirmed cases rise to 15 756

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded 39 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 357. As of 1pm on Tuesday, May 26, the Western Cape has 7 555 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 15 756 confirmed cases, 7 844 recoveries with 665 people in hospital of which 178 are in ICU or high care. Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced. Picture: Western Cape Government CTICC hospital The premier conducted a visit to the CTICC hospital on Tuesday morning to see how work is progressing in preparing the site. Once complete, the hospital will provide at least 850 intermediate care beds for Covid-19 patients. The CTICC hospital is part of the Western Cape government's plans to prepare the health-care system for the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Winde, who viewed one of the wards, where construction has been completed, said they were continuously assessing the available data in order to respond appropriately, but "simply cannot do this alone".

"We require the help of every single person in this province to slow the spread of this virus. When you keep yourself safe, you keep your loved ones safe too. We each have a role to play in saving lives."

The CTICC facility once open will provide intermediate care, such as the administration of oxygen and physiotherapy and has facilities for patients whose health may deteriorate while in the facility.

The hospital will be staffed by 987 people including medical specialists, general practioners, nurses, physiotherapists and administrative and support staff, and will also have a state-of-the-art digital X-ray machine.

The facility will be entirely paperless to ensure that risk of infection is minimised, and have a specialised waste removal system to ensure that potentially contaminated waste is cared for.