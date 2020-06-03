Western Cape records 39 more Covid-19 deaths while cases increase to 24 564

Cape Town – The Western Cape has recorded 39 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 601. As of 1pm on Wednesday, 3 June, the Western Cape has 10 267 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24 564 confirmed cases and 13 696 recoveries. There are 1 003 people in hospital, of which 194 are in ICU or high care. Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced. The Western Cape has recorded 601 deaths, 10 267 active Covid-19 cases, a total of 24 564 confirmed cases, 13 696 recoveries, and 1003 people in hospital. Picture: Western Cape Coronavirus Dashboard Red Cross Testing and Triage Centre: Premier Alan Winde and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited the new temporary testing and triage facility at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital. The facility will provide a space where children entering the hospital for treatment can be screened or tested separately from the children already receiving treatment.

The hospital has a dedicated ward for children who are deemed to be persons under investigation and will also admit a parent or caregiver who will be able to stay with while in the hospital.

"The contractors who built the temporary testing centre have also sponsored some beautiful panels featuring colourful drawings and inspirational quotes in English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa, which help to make the space more child-friendly.

"The Western Cape Government has already built 18 testing and triage centres in the province in the first phase, with another 14 planned for the metro region and an additional 20 for our non-metro regions.

"These triage centres help to ease the pressure on emergency rooms, while also allowing a dedicated space for screening and testing to occur, away from the hospital's day to day activities," Winde said.

The premier also touched on the Western Cape Government's new risk-adjusted strategy for testing, aimed at the Cape Town metro region, for those who need it most and to protect the vulnerable.

More information can be found here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/news/statement-premier-alan-winde-our-testing-strategy-focused-saving-lives

The premier also advised that anyone seeking advice on Covid-19 can call the hotline on 021 928 4102.