Western Cape records 41 more Covid-19 deaths while cases increase to 28 082

Cape Town – The Western Cape has recorded 41 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 684. As of 1pm on Friday, 5 June, the Western Cape has 10 965 active Covid-19 cases, 28 082 confirmed cases and 16 433 recoveries. There are 1 027 people in hospital, of which 203 in ICU or high care. Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced. Picture: Western Cape Government President's visit to the CTICC: Winde presented the province's whole-of-government readiness plans to deal with Covid-19 to President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with national Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and other members of the national cabinet. The president also opened the 862-bed Hospital of Hope at the CTICC, to ensure medical care for residents is available at the peak of the Covid-19 epidemic in the province.

"Our teams have worked around the clock to ensure that this facility was ready in a matter of weeks. On Monday, it will start to take in its first patients. We have named it the Hospital of Hope, because it is aimed at being a place where people come to be cared for, to recover and to go home at the end of their treatment," Winde said.

"During the presentations to the president, we outlined the work the province has completed to date to create additional healthcare capacity to ensure we are adequately prepared.

"President Ramaphosa has indicated that he would like to see even more beds in the province, and we will work with him and his team in order to determine the best way to source and fund these beds as well as the staff that will be required to care for the patients in those beds," Winde said.

"The Western Cape government has projected that it needs over R3 billion in the current year to respond to Covid-19 in the departments of Health and Transport and Public Works alone.

"We were very pleased by President Ramaphosa’s commitment to 'pull out all the stops to save lives'. He indicated that in the war against Covid-19, saving lives must take precedence over costs, and committed to working with us to identify and source additional staff members.

"He also indicated that funding would be made available which will help us to secure the beds, staff and supplies needed to continue to provide the necessary facilities and care to those who need medical attention," the premier said.

Winde explained that they also had an opportunity to exhibit some of the work being done, as the province's IT teams have developed a new nurse-calling system in the CTICC, which will also be a paperless facility.