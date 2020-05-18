Western Cape records eight more Covid-19 deaths as cases surpass 9 900

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded an additional eight Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 165. As of 1pm on May 18, the province has 6 031 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 9 927 confirmed cases and 3 731 recoveries. There are 424 people in hospital, of which 111 are in ICU or high care, Premier Alan Winde said. The province has also conducted 94 275 tests so far. Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

Earlier today, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited the Gatesville Melomed Hospital to celebrate the recovery of Bathandwa Zuzo, from Gugulethu.

Mbombo said: "Mr Zuzo tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted on the 26 April 2020, with severe respiratory problems. He was in ICU and on ventilators for 3 weeks. This also serves to demonstrate the strength of our health system and to showcase our health professionals’ skills in dealing with this pandemic.

"This is a powerful story of a man who survived the most severe case of this virus, I hope this will give hope to the people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19."

Winde added that is important to show support for those who are ill- and treat them with kindness and care on their path to recovery.

Minister Madikizela launches Red Dot transport service:

Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, launched the Red Dot Service.

This forms part of the targeted hotspot response strategy for the Covid-19 pandemic in the province. This partnership between the Western Cape Government and the minibus taxi industry will deliver critical transport services needed during this challenging time, Winde said.

This Red Dot service (which refers to the sticker on the bus) will provide a chartered transport service for those Department of Health employees who need to travel for work between 19:00 and 05:00. This is difficult outside of these hours because of limitation of transport under Alert Level 4 restrictions.

From 1 June, the service will also transport citizens who have tested positive for Covid-19 or are at high-risk of having been exposed to the virus to public isolation and quarantine centres in the Western Cape.

The fleet will initially comprise 100 minibuses and will follow strict safety and hygiene protocols, including the rigorous cleaning and sanitization of vehicles after every trip.

"We are extremely thankful to SANTACO Western Cape for supporting this initiative, as we find innovative ways to make sure that we can assist our residents," the premier said.