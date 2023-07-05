Western Cape regional secretary Vuyo Lufele still suspended, claims Numsa

Cape Town - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) maintains that the suspension of its Western Cape regional secretary Vuyo Lufele, remains in place, despite a recent arbitration award by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) finding that the suspension was invalid and unfair. In the award, dated June 26, CCMA Commissioner Jacques Buitendag ordered Numsa to revoke the precautionary suspension from June 30, and for Lufele to return to work on Monday, July 3.

The arbitration hearing took place on June 14 at the CCMA offices in Cape Town, with Numsa in absentia. In matters where the respondent is absent, the arbitrator may proceed based on the applicant’s version, which will result in a default award or adjournment of the proceedings to a later date. The suspension was referred to the CCMA on December 8, last year. The award states that leading up to his precautionary suspension on September 12 last year, by the union’s secretary general Irvin Jim, Lufele had raised questions about the financial affairs of Numsa’s Investment Trust. “There is no evidence of an objectively justifiable reason that would justify the applicant’s ongoing suspension of more than nine months. The applicant cannot be suspended indefinitely and he has clearly been prejudiced by the precautionary suspension because it affects his career as he is unable to communicate with members or stand for election for positions within the Numsa structures,” the award read.

Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola confirmed that Lufele remained suspended. In a statement released on June 27, Jim said Buitendag had been “deliberately misled” by Lufele. “Mr Lufele lodged various referrals with the CCMA, including a referral on unfair labour practice in relation to his suspension and all of these referrals were consolidated into one matter.

“The parties, including Mr. Lufele, signed a pre-arbitration agreement to consolidate them so that they would all be heard and dealt with at the same time, and this was done on the 16th of March 2023, at the CCMA offices in Gauteng. “It was dishonest of Mr. Lufele to then proceed to lodge a ‘backdoor’ referral for unfair labour practice at the CCMA offices in Cape Town, which was held in June 2023, after he signed the agreement.” Numsa said the disciplinary process had been delayed by Lufele, who would face misconduct charges from the union.

Jim said Numsa would be applying for a rescission of the arbitration award. A report dated November 10, 2020, by Deloitte & Touche into the 3Sixty Life Limited, in which the Numsa Investment Company (NIC) is the controlling shareholder, found that a number of historical expenses paid out benefited Numsa’s senior officials between the 2017-2019 financial year. 3Sixty Life was set-up to underwrite funeral insurance products marketed by the Doves Group, which the NIC had acquired.