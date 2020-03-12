Western Cape residents risk hefty fines for lack of water compliance

Cape Town - The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has urged consumers in the province to comply with laws and regulations around the use of illegal water - or risk hefty fines. At the same time, residents of the province have been told to urgently explore alternate water sources, such as ground water, storm water management, recycling and desalination, in a bid to stretch water security. During a media briefing on the province’s water situation, regional head of the department Rashid Khan said: “The department remains resolute in its zero tolerance stance on illegal water use and the Blue Scorpions will be on the lookout.” The Blue Scorpions are the law enforcement arm of the DWS. “We call upon citizens to reduce demand; explore alternative water sources without delay, and to fix leaks in industry, agriculture and households immediately when they are discovered,” said Khan.

Director of regulation at DWS Boniswa Hene said: “We can only reduce demand by regulating the use of water in terms of making sure people apply for water use licences for businesses that use water, however, in terms of domestic use, it’s a whole different ball game when it comes to conservation of water. It is here that we rely on the restrictions, such as those from the City, to help guide people.”

Regional head of the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) Rashid Khan, addressed a media briefing on the provincial water situation. On his left is DWS communications officer Malusi Rayi and, far left, the director of institutional establishments Mashudu Murozhi.

Meanwhile, deputy director of local government support at the Department of Water Affairs Zolile Simawo said: “The department is worried that the Gouritz River Catchment, which covers the eastern part of the province, including Central Karoo, Klein Karoo and the Garden Route, has received lower-than normal rainfall for the last four rainy seasons.”

Simawo said: “While the province’s dams are in a better state today, compared to the previous three years, we are concerned for the eastern part of the province.”

Simawo announced that the department was geared to escalate water resource management awareness activities during the month of March, which has been designated Water Month. The theme for this year’s Water Month is “Water and Climate Change”. The Water Month will feature a number of activities, including water conservation awareness education in communities and schools.

