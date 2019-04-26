Easter weekend saw a sharp rise in the number of deaths recorded on Western Cape roads. Picture: DOCTOR NGCOBO/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Cape Town - Easter weekend saw a sharp rise in the number of deaths recorded on Western Cape roads. In all, deaths had risen from 27 in 2018 to 38 this year.

Transport and Public Works MEC Donald Grant said that on Monday eight people were killed in a head-on crash on the R316 outside Napier.

“Of those killed, four were men and four women. The crash brought the tally of those killed over this past Easter weekend to 38, the highest in the last six years,” Grant said.

He said spikes in passenger and pedestrian deaths were also recorded. Passenger deaths went up from six last year to 11 this year, and pedestrian deaths rose from 11 to 20.

“Of the 38 fatalities recorded over Easter, 53% (20) were recorded in the City of Cape Town metropolitan area.”

He said the Easter period had become synonymous with extraordinary conditions on the roads, with increased vehicle numbers and activity over a short period of time.

“In preparation, our Provincial Traffic Services and road safety campaign, Safely Home, held campaigns and conducted enforcement interventions in the hope of increasing awareness, changing behaviour, and curbing unnecessary injury and death on our roads.”

During driver fatigue management operations, a total of 3376 public transport vehicles were recorded travelling on provincial routes.

Of those 3376, a total of 1720 vehicles were stopped and checked, with 99 of those being requested to park and the drivers forced to take a break.

Grant said they were fortunate to have the assistance of their EMS services to check for driver fitness.

“No major public transport crashes were recorded over this past Easter weekend, which we believe to be as a result of our driver fatigue efforts,” he said.

