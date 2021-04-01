Western Cape road safety focuses on Covid-19 ahead of Easter weekend

Cape Town - With Easter holiday just around the corner and families preparing for their long weekend road trips, the Western Cape government and the Department of Transport and Public Works launched the provincial road safety plan. Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the province is expecting a busier Easter holiday season this year as more South Africans from other provinces travel to the Western Cape, and residents explore the many beautiful places that exist across the province. Madikizela welcomed those travellers, and reminded them that Covid-19 has not gone on holiday and every single person must be on high alert so that they do not get infected with Covid-19 or spread Covid-19 infection during their stay. He said it was important to remember that just like any year they have to make sure that they arrive safely at their destinations. The launch which was held at Gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell, formed part of the province's 365-day approach towards road safety.

Madikizela said while all national and provincial objectives have been considered in respect of the road safety campaign, the Western Cape would activate its approved Easter plans effective from today.

The plan included two periods- Easter weekend, April 1 – April 6, and Freedom Day and Workers’ Day long weekend, including school closure and reopening, April 23 – May 3.

Western Cape Long Distance Bus Association secretary Gordon Makaluza, said they were ready for travellers.

Makaluza urged commuters not to drink alcohol while travelling “because they tend to force the driver to speed”.

“We have also communicated with our drivers to behave and to rest when they are tired,” Makaluza said.

SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) provincial spokesperson Gershon Geyer said the council would conduct visits to long-distance facilities in the region to raise awareness about road safety.

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) secretary Mandla Hermanus said they would focus on vehicle safety including worn tyres and braking systems.

"We have deployed two working committee members to be on the provincial Santaco Hlokomela campaign which will go as far as Beaufort West (today and tomorrow), as well as on Monday," said Hermanus.

Cape Argus