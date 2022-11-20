Western Cape SAPS issues stern warning to ‘opportunists’ to not turn taxi shutdowns violent

Cape Town – The SAPS in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies in the Western Cape have issued a strong warning to residents to refrain from turning Monday’s planned taxi shutdown into a violent brawl. In a statement, the provincial police ministry said that integrated law enforcement agencies would be on high alert on both Monday and Tuesday in anticipation of scores of commuters that would be left stranded because of the taxi strike and will henceforth opt for other modes of transport.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “Police in the Western Cape, with other law enforcement agencies under the auspices of the Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (ProvJoints), have issued a stern warning against the backdrop of circulating messages about a taxi strike planned for Monday and Tuesday. “The warning is directed at those who may be planning to embark on violent action and disruptions during the taxi strike that may impact the lives of commuters, other transport operators and motorists within the City of Cape of Town district,” she said. Revealing that police deployment would focus on possible disruptions and violence to alternative modes of transport at the disposal of commuters and road users as well as other infrastructure.

“Public Order Police (POP), respective police stations and unit contingents, the City of Cape Town’s metro police, law enforcement officials, traffic services and security companies will be deployed at strategic positions for prompt and co-ordinated responses.” Potelwa said a contingent of detectives would be on hand to investigate opened cases. “We are therefore pleading with those who are planning to partake in the strike to operate within the parameters of the law. Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to take decisive action against those who transgress the law and infringe upon the rights of others,” she said.

Meanwhile, according to SAPS, police will remain open to engaging with the organisers of the march and relevant authorities in efforts to ensure the safety of all inhabitants of the Western Cape. “Law enforcement agencies respect the right of the aggrieved parties to strike. However, such action must be undertaken within the confines of the law,” Potelwa said. From Monday morning police will keep a watchful eye on all major routes and identified hot spots across the City of Cape Town.

