Western Cape says it is ready to roll out the booster vaccine jab as soon as EVDS enables it

Cape Town – The Western Cape government said that it is ready to roll-out a third booster vaccination for adults as soon as the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) is updated.

This comes after the South African Health Products Authority (Sahpra) announced the approval of Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots to those 18 years and older on Wednesday. Premier Alan Winde said that the provincial government welcomed the approval of a third booster vaccination for adults in South Africa, at least six months after the second dose. “We have been planning for this programme, and we can confirm today that we are ready to go as soon as the EVDS is updated accordingly, and the first cohort of people in this province reaches the six-month period since their second doses.

“Getting this booster will be important for those residents who are at higher risk of severe illness, as we now rapidly approach our fourth wave. “As we have done throughout this pandemic, we will ensure that the public gets all the information they need on this programme. Sahpra’s approval process is rigorous and strict, and we have full confidence in its safety and efficacy,” Winde said. The premier said that although Western Cape residents urgently want the booster shot, residents are urged to wait for the province to make the announcement that the programme has opened.

“This is because the EVDS – which is run nationally – must first enable us to process the third doses for all those presenting at the sites. “We thank you for your understanding and patience, and we will be pushing the national government to act with speed so that this happens as soon as humanly possible,” Winde said. Meanwhile, it was revealed that 52 647 healthcare workers in the Western Cape had so far received their booster vaccination as part of the Sisonke programme.