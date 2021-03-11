Western Cape school applications for 2022 to close on March 26

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that as of midnight, on March 26, 2021, the 2022 admissions application system would close. This means parents and caregivers have only 15 days left to apply for admission into public schools for the 2022 school year. In total, 180 080 applications have been processed by 54 236 registered parents and caregivers. WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said: “So far, we have exceeded the number of applications received from the same time last year – with 83 704 more applications processed by day 12 of the online admissions process in comparison to 2020. “We want to thank all parents who have applied already for doing so and encourage other parents to now follow suit. Applications can be made either online or through a paper-based application process should a parent not have access to technology.”

The WCED admissions website: https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za/admissions/login

Parents are required to apply to at least three schools, including the ones closest to their home, and order their preference on the system.

Parents will be asked to submit the following supporting documents:

The last official school report card

ID, birth certificate, passport of the learner; or

A study permit (foreign learners); or

Proof of application (study permit) or a police affidavit

Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart), primary schools only

Proof of residence (Rates account, lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence).

“Parents then have seven days to drop off hard copies of the documents to the schools to complete the process, and any other forms that a specific school may require.

“Schools are able to capture applications of undocumented learners. Parents are advised to submit such applications directly to schools for capturing,” Hammond said.

The WCED has created two video tutorials to assist parents to navigate both the registration and application process online:

How to register on the website:

How to apply online:

Cape Argus