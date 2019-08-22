Replacing school fences in certain areas has been difficult as they often get stolen. Picture: Henk Kruger/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - While more than 60 schools have been identified by Education MEC Debbie Schäfer as being in need of new fencing for security purposes, the department is struggling to replace fences in areas where they keep getting stolen by the communities around the schools. Schäfer’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, told a briefing of the provincial legislature on safety measures in schools by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) that the fences were carried away “bit by bit”, and the department was financially unable to keep replacing them.

“Schools are community assets and it’s simply impossible that perpetrators can carry a fence away without being seen by someone in the community - communities need to play their part in protecting these community assets,” said Shelver.

She said that of the identified schools, the fencing around 30 would be completed by the end of this year, and another 30 next year.

Shelver said: “We have a backlog due to the severe drought that we faced, and money that had been allocated to fencing had to be redirected for drought relief efforts ensuring that schools could function should we run out of water.”

In its presentation, the WCED expressed concern regarding budget restraints, saying its programmes fell into different categories and had different stakeholders ranging from youth development to community engagement, and working with local law enforcement and neighbourhood watches to increase safety in schools. WCED Deputy-Director General Archie Lewis said ensuring safety was part of the department’s remit.

“Safety and security contributed to the vision of the department, which is quality education for all students in the province. Safety depends on institutional management,” Lewis said.

However, ANC deputy chief whip and Shadow Education MEC Khalid Sayed said the department’s explanation fell short.

He said: “The ANC was extremely disappointed, but not surprised, that the MEC boldly and condescendingly stated that her department won’t replace broken school fences which now allow criminals to freely enter and terrorise pupils and teachers.”

Sayed said they continued to witness similar cases in other areas.

“This attitude by the political head of this department is out of order and condemned. The MEC has once again proven how clueless and misplaced she is in this portfolio. The ANC will continue to call on the premier to take action against her,” Sayed said.

[email protected]