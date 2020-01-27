The health department is appealing to the Treasury in a bid to dodge potentially devastating budget cuts.
Last year, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Special Appropriations Bill, also known as the Eskom Bill, sought to cut money to the provinces and hollow out provincial budgets to bail out the ailing national power producer.
Treasury asked provinces to look at ways to cut their budgets by 5%, 6% and 7% respectively over the next three years as a result of the Eskom bailout.
According to DA Western Cape finance spokesperson Deidré Baartman: “In the Western Cape in particular, this would amount to R13 billion.”