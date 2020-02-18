The province is the first to pass a Commissioner for Children Act, which is seen as a crucial step in prioritising children’s safety and well-being .
Chairperson of the provincial standing committee on social development, Gillion Bosman, said: “I am pleased that we are reaching the completion of the process of appointing a children’s commissioner in the province.
“We are grateful for the number of NGOs and members of the public who have participated in this extensive process.
“Children remain one of the most vulnerable groups in society that are affected by the increasing levels of crime and domestic violence in our communities.