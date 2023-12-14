Western Cape sees decline in environmental complaints, crimes still remains a concern

CapeTown - Although the Western Cape saw a slight decrease in environmental complaints during the 2022/23 financial year, environmental crimes remain a great concern throughout the country, according to the National Environmental Compliance and Enforcement Report (NECER). According to the Western Cape Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Department, during the review period, its environmental management inspectors, known as the Green Scorpions, had tackled a myriad environmental threats affecting the province.

It said 185 environmental complaints were reported to the department, fewer than in the previous financial year, when 202 complaints were received. “The most prevalent offences relate to: degradation and loss of biodiversity and ecosystems through illegal clearing of indigenous vegetation and infilling of wetlands; developments within watercourses (illegal construction of dams and diversions of rivers and streams); incidents of pollution of watercourses (as a result of sewage spillages and lack of adequate sanitation); and non-compliance with environmental authorisations and waste management licences,” the department said. Environment MEC Anton Bredell said these environmental offences not only caused significant and irreversible harm to the environment and natural resources but also posed a danger to the health and well-being of the province’s residents.

Bredell said 251 enforcement administrative notices were taken for non-compliance with environmental legislation during the reporting period, culminating in an overall compliance rate of 75%, which exceeded the planned target of 67%. He attributed this to the intergovernmental blitz operations the department conducted or participated in which resulted in an increase in the number of administrative enforcement notices issued. The department had referred six criminal investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and secured two convictions.

According to the report, the 2022– 23 financial year saw a 52% rise in the number of complaints reported to the national, provincial, and municipal departments, and to state-owned entities. Most of these complaints related to illegal dumping, waste, water pollution, and poaching. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) said the number of reports received on poaching increased to 387, followed by a significant increase in illegal dumping and waste complaints from 46 to 146, and in reports of contraventions related to water pollution from 51 to 155. “The report shows positive conviction results, with a 55% increase, from 58 to 91, in successful convictions.