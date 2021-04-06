Western Cape sees 'major decline' in Easter holiday road deaths

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Western Cape government said that they have recorded a major decline in the number of road deaths over the Easter holiday period. The number of deaths recorded during Easter 2021 decreased to 25 compared to 38 in 2019. The province said that is a commendable and a significant reduction considering the high number of traffic volumes experienced the long weekend. “As we continue to strive, on a daily basis, to promote consistency and the rule of law in our traffic law enforcement response, no exceptions were made for motorists who displayed lawlessness and who disobeyed the basic safety principles while on our roads,” said Transport and Public Works MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela. “Since I launched the Easter Safety plan last week, the Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services implemented a total of 240 integrated roadblocks, vehicle check point and speed control operations across the province in the week of 1 to 5 April 2021, and 19 707 vehicles were stopped and checked.” Madikizela said that a total of 2 016 speeding offences were recorded and 6 145 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness with a total amount of R4 171 250.

Thirteen vehicles were impounded and 68 were discontinued for un-roadworthiness.

“Our traffic law enforcement officers enforced the law 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, road safety is everyone’s responsibility. #BeTheChange you want to see on our roads,” Madikizela said.

“Whether we use the road as drivers, passengers, cyclists, motorcyclists or pedestrians, every one of us should take personal responsibility for our behaviour as road users.”

He said seven people were arrested during this period for being under the influence of alcohol, and that people should not drive or cycle when they have been drinking.

“If you are stopped by a traffic law enforcement officer and the officer suspects that you are over the legal limit, you will be arrested. If you are convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol, you will have a criminal record.”

He added that four motorists were arrested the past week for speeding, and that speeding drivers risk the lives of the people in their vehicles, and the lives of others.

Madikizela added: “I would like to thank all our men and women in blue who worked day and night to make sure our roads are safe.”

For more information, see https://safelyhome.westerncape.gov.za and find us on Facebook and Twitter @WCGovSafelyHome.

Cape Argus