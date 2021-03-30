Western Cape sets up SA’s first Coastal Management Line

Cape Town - The provincial ministry of local government, environmental affairs and development planning has officially established the country’s first Coastal Management Line (CML).

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell last week officially launched the CML in partnership with the City of Cape Town.

Bredell said due to the province’s increasingly compromised marine storm surges, terrestrial flooding, shifting dunes and coastal erosion, the CML would assist in protecting residents, properties and any native economic activities from extreme coastal events that would otherwise place them at risk.

“In the face of the changing global climate and the presence of naturally dynamic coastal processes, the safety of settled coastal areas in the province is that coastal management forms a key part of disaster management strategies, and the establishment of such an initiative contributes to the overall objective of increasing the social and economic resilience of our communities.

“The current state of degradation of our coastal and estuarine resources in the context of climate change requires that we take the necessary steps to reduce the negative impacts on coastal communities, the natural environment and coastal infrastructure,” he said.