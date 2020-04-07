Western Cape still awaiting clarity on sale of cigarettes and stationery

Cape Town - There is still confusion around the banning of cigarettes in the Western Cape.

The banning of the cigarettes was lifted in the Western Cape after an announcement was made by Premier Alan Winde, however, at a press briefing, Police Minister Bheki Cele foiled the province's plans.

Bianca Capazorio, Premier Winde's spokesperson said: “Representatives from the Western Cape Government's legal team consulted with SAPS in the Western Cape regarding the interpretation of a number of regulations in order to gain clarity on frequently asked questions from residents. At the time, SAPS WC agreed with the interpretation that cigarettes could be sold, provided they were bought with other essential goods. This was therefore communicated. However, national SAPS disagreed.”

The national government imposed the toughest measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), including a 21-day “stay at home” lockdown. During the lockdown, essential service retailers and petrol station convenience stores are prohibited to sell alcohol or cigarettes.

The Western Cape Government released a statement last week explaining the lift days after the National Disaster Act outlawed the sale amid the 21-day national lockdown.