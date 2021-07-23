Western Cape to vaccinate residents on weekends depending on vaccine supply

Cape Town - The Western Cape government has said they have continued to scale up their mass vaccination programme over recent weeks. During the weekly digital press conference on the health platform and vaccine rollout, it was highlighted how the Western Cape has continued to scale up the mass vaccination programme over the past weeks.

“This has ensured that during week 9 of the vaccine rollout programme in the province, we administered a total of 151 772 vaccines against a weekly target of 150 000. “I am pleased to announce that for the first three days of this week alone, we have averaged a total 30 000 vaccines per day,” Dr Keith Cloete, provincial health department head said. “To date, a total of 884 917 vaccines (including Sisonke trials) have been administered in the province, of which 272 289 people have been fully vaccinated. This includes healthcare workers and those enrolled in the province’s mass vaccination programme.

“At the height of our vaccine rollout programme, we will be able to bring 290 cumulative public vaccination sites online in the Metro and rural areas,” Cloete said. The private sector has also brought online 118 sites, of which 85 are in the metro and 33 are in rural settings, in a further effort to ensure vaccine equity to both insured and uninsured members of the communities. Cloete said to further drive registrations and vaccinations in rural settings, roving teams are visiting satellite clinics to assist.

Some vaccination sites will be open for walk-ins, tomorrow, Saturday, July 24, in line with the province’s priority system. The province will also added more sites from the following weekend depending on available vaccine supplies. 📢 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗: Public vaccination sites will be open on Saturday, 24 July 2021. Additional weekend sites will be considered, on an ongoing basis, as this is dependent on vaccine supplies. #LetsDoThis pic.twitter.com/EwcDw8P284 — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 23, 2021 The sites for this Saturday are as follows:

Metro Goodwood Hall (8am-12pm)

False Bay Hospital (8am-12pm)

Saxon Sea Hall, Atlantis (8am-12pm)

Beaconvale Frail Care Centre, Mitchell’s Plain (8am-12pm)

Gugulethu CHC (8am-12pm) Rural Montagu Clinic (9am-12pm)

Van der Stell Hall, Stellenbosch (8.30am-1pm)

Vredendal Sports Hall (8.30pm-2pm)

Citrusdal Hospital (9am-12pm)

TC Newman CDC, Paarl (9am-3pm) Walk-ins will be prioritised in the following order:

Priority 1 - people 60 years and older requiring their first dose of Pfizer vaccine

Priority 2 - people 60 years and older requiring their second dose of Pfizer vaccine

Priority 3 - people aged 50-59 years requiring their first dose of Pfizer vaccine

Priority 4 - people aged 35-49 years requiring their first dose of Pfizer vaccine “We ask citizens eligible for vaccination to take up this opportunity to be vaccinated as the vaccine offers great protection against severe illness and death,” Cloete said. “I commend the healthcare workers who have played their part in rolling out the vaccine programme in the Western Cape, and I want to thank all our residents who are getting vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities. To register for the Covid-19 vaccine, visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link, or dial *134*832# and follow the prompts (free on all South African networks), or WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.