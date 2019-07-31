Outgoing Western Cape top cop Khombinkosi Jula admitted in his farewell speech that the police had not done well in terms of improving conviction rates. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Outgoing provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula admitted in his farewell speech that the police had not done well in terms of improving conviction rates and had done very little in terms of busting the bosses of the underworld. “We needed more time to do this in order to break the vicious cycle of violence. This is a scourge that should have been nipped in the bud, and has become ingrained in society.

“It will keep on intensifying if it’s not addressed,” he said.

Jula is taking up a similar position in KwaZulu-Natal and commences duty on Thursday.

He said 360789 suspects had been arrested and charged from April 2016 to July 27 this year.

He added: “The main reason why we failed to reduce murders and sexual offences is as a result of failing to address repeat offenders and improve conviction rates.

“We knew how we could do it and we did not do it. We had the understanding of what was required but upon reflection we lacked in execution. In spite of not having managed to reduce murders in the historical murder and gang-ridden stations (areas) I’ll have a lot of positives to reminisce about,” Jula said.

On allegations that he caused divisions within the SAPS, he said: “I’m grateful for all the lessons I’ve learnt in the Western Cape and for surviving all the cut-throat war waged against me.

“I forgive the handful of individuals behind it. I’ve been assured they had ambitions to take over the office, not me personally, and I wish them luck in their endeavours. My impending redeployment to KwaZulu-Natal evokes bitter-sweet emotions.

“Sweet because it reunites me with my family from whom I’ve been exiled since 2015. Bitter because I have to part ways with the majority of you who supported me,” he said.

